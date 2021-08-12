IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.72 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 60,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,866,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.52. The company had a trading volume of 125,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,236,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

