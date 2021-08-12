Stevanato Group (STVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $20.95. 2,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,609. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stevanato Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

