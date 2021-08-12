MINISO Group (MNSO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect MINISO Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MNSO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.29. 7,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.30. MINISO Group has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $35.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MINISO Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 430.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

