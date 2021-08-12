BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Canaccord Genuity

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.17% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

BTRS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 24,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.30. BTRS has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.32.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,087.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,438.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth $100,739,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 102.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after buying an additional 2,543,408 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $59,541,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BTRS by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth $40,787,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

