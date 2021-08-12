445 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,024,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TPL traded down $13.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,491.38. 12,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,685. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,513.82. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, with a total value of $260,605.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,545.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 287 shares of company stock worth $455,878. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

