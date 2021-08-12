Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,465,000 after buying an additional 1,459,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,120,000 after buying an additional 41,126 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after buying an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,784,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Barclays cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.59.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,788. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.72. 21,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,050. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.44. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

