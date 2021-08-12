Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

HESAY stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.12. 22,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,142. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $81.48 and a twelve month high of $159.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.41.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.