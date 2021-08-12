Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Acquires C$19,925.00 in Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Christian Milau purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,343,634.29.

CVE EQX traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.88. Equinox Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQX shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

