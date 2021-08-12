Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Acquires C$19,925.00 in Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Christian Milau purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,343,634.29.

CVE EQX traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.88. Equinox Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQX shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

