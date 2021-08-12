Brian Becker Sells 1,624 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $21,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ATEN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $994.68 million, a P/E ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.89. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $13.59.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 182.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 79.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

