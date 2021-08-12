1,237 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in RH by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $735.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,525. RH has a 1-year low of $292.00 and a 1-year high of $741.58. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $672.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.