Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone Sells 17,858 Shares

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $25,894.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,232,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,665.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pamela G. Marrone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,453.09.

MBII traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.44. 32 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,250. The company has a market cap of $252.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.55%. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 56,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,859 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. 34.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MBII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

