Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 173,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after acquiring an additional 167,187 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,355. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

