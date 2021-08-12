NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $730,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 26.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 800.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. lowered their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

ETSY stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,342. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $113,345.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,049.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

