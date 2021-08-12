Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position Trimmed by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,241. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

