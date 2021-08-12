NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $51,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, cut their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $56.34. 50,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,769,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.48 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.54.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $4,149,089.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,089.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,050,641 shares of company stock valued at $73,944,765. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

