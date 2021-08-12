NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.75.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $363.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,049. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.99. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.24 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.29 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 53,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.56, for a total transaction of $529,372.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,211,413.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,376 shares of company stock valued at $78,383,679. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

