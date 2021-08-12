Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 3,468 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 238.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,296,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,492 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 23.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.66. 17,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,255,629. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.