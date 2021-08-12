Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 756 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872,342 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,574,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,149,000 after purchasing an additional 211,955 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.98. The company had a trading volume of 26,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,223. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.41. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

