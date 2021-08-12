AnaptysBio, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.40). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.57) EPS.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

ANAB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 116,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,637. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.83.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.