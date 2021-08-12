Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €26.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.56 ($26.54).

DTE traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €17.90 ($21.06). 5,869,791 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.77. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

