Rogers Communications (RCI.B) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Rogers Communications (TSE: RCI.B) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/23/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$71.00 to C$74.00.

7/22/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Rogers Communications was given a new C$66.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$72.00 to C$78.00.

7/14/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00.

7/13/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$71.00 to C$75.00.

Shares of TSE RCI.B traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$63.85. The company had a trading volume of 121,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.68. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of C$50.68 and a 12-month high of C$67.59.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.