Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Shares of Apollo Medical stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,822. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,983 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 86,651 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.