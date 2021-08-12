Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.
Shares of Apollo Medical stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,822. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.
In other news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,983 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 86,651 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.