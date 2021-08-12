Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BMRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of BMRC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.43. 111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,861. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

