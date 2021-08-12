Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.76

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.7622 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.71.

Shares of HSNGY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.90. 1,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hang Seng Bank has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

