Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Pinnacle Bankshares stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $23.23. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.67. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary. It offers a range of commercial and retail banking products and services such as checking, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, merchant bankcard processing, residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit.

