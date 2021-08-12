NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 6,764 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $655,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

RBLX traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,112,755. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.60. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $93,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $4,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378 in the last three months.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

