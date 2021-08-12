Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,288,000 after buying an additional 1,610,726 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,150 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after purchasing an additional 815,990 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,644,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.98. 340,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,270,549. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $50.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $209.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

