NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $882,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,100,000 after buying an additional 6,632,400 shares during the period. Finally, Primavera Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% in the 1st quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,658,000 after buying an additional 8,774,747 shares in the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,105,285. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.63.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $13,315,414.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,427,993.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,782,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,430,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,047,688 shares of company stock valued at $186,042,777. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

