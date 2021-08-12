Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.22. 18,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,505,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROOT. lowered their price target on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Root from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Get Root alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Root in the first quarter valued at $33,534,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Root by 139.5% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 754,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Root by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 282,650 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,278,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Root by 497.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 479,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.