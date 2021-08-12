NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 753 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,801 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $16,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after buying an additional 421,919 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 246,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 217,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $46.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,043. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $47.34. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $32,976.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,690.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,236. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

