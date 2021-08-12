Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 1.23%.

AP traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 83,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,635. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $104.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.12. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $8.81.

In other news, CEO Brett Mcbrayer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,769.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

