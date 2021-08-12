Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.72

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.72 and last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFM)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

