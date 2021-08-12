Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.60 million-$124.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.48 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.750 EPS.

BAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $177.22 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.77.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.19. 1,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,777. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $107.01 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.35.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

