Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $766.85

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $766.85 and last traded at $762.06, with a volume of 745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $756.61.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $660.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $4,242,627. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 91.7% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

