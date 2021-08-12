Veriti Management LLC Has $400,000 Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

NYSE CM traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $118.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,542. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $120.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $1.2051 dividend. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

