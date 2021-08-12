Veriti Management LLC Invests $400,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

In other news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,450 shares of company stock worth $26,906,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,243. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $130.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.