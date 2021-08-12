The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Sets New 52-Week High at $418.62

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $418.62 and last traded at $418.55, with a volume of 20383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $413.89.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $139.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $862,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 242,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.