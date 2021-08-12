Sylo (SYLO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $367,687.00

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Sylo has a total market cap of $12.21 million and approximately $367,687.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

Sylo (SYLO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

