WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $756.86 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $756.86 million and approximately $26.82 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00041070 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00023140 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008722 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002147 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 936,055,870 coins and its circulating supply is 736,055,869 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

