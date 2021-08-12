Analyzing Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) and Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) and Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Points International has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Points International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $297.22 million 3.13 -$80.97 million ($1.18) -31.75 Points International $217.39 million 1.10 -$5.36 million ($0.27) -59.44

Points International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare. Points International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tabula Rasa HealthCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Points International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -28.57% -23.88% -7.20% Points International -3.79% -14.08% -4.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Points International shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Points International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 5 3 0 2.38 Points International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus target price of $49.47, suggesting a potential upside of 32.03%. Points International has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.71%. Given Points International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Points International is more favorable than Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Summary

Points International beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc. is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services. Its brands include CareKinesis, Capstone Risk Adjustment Services, PACElogic, TruChart, PeakTPA, PersonifilRx, and Pharmastar. The MedWise HealthCare segment provides Medication Therapy Management, or MTM, software and services for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans, and also provides a cloud-based patient engagement software and services. It offers cloud-based software and clinical pharmacist services through its brands, including MedWise, SinfoníaRx, RxCompanion, PrescribeWellness, and DoseMeRx. The company was founded by Calvin H. Knowlton, Orsula V. Knowlton, and Michael Greenhalgh in April 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

