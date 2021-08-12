Warburg Research Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €25.00 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €25.00 ($29.41) price target by Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.71% from the stock’s current price.

FNTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.25 ($26.17).

Get freenet alerts:

FNTN traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €20.54 ($24.16). The stock had a trading volume of 477,812 shares. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The company’s fifty day moving average is €20.78.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.