Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €12.00 Price Target

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAF-Holland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.72 ($20.84).

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

SFQ stock traded up €0.29 ($0.34) during trading on Thursday, reaching €12.96 ($15.25). 158,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $588.31 million and a P/E ratio of 37.46. SAF-Holland has a 12 month low of €5.77 ($6.78) and a 12 month high of €14.49 ($17.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.35.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.