PARSIQ Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $58.35 million and $1.86 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

