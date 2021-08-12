Veriti Management LLC Buys 2,150 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 29.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group stock opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

