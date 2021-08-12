Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €30.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €30.00 ($35.29) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.00 ($36.47).

Jenoptik stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €30.32 ($35.67). 95,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,081. Jenoptik has a one year low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a one year high of €30.30 ($35.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 41.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €25.60.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

