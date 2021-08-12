$0.08 EPS Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,890 shares of company stock worth $2,284,915 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after buying an additional 518,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $343,136,000 after buying an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after buying an additional 621,872 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $118,446,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,197. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.85. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

