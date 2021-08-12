HaloDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,674.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000899 BTC on exchanges. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $13,674.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00046260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00140691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00155474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,169.76 or 0.99477400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.94 or 0.00862440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RNBWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.