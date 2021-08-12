The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €185.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €185.00 ($217.65) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €212.00 ($249.41) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €159.87 ($188.09).

ETR DHER traded down €1.00 ($1.18) on Thursday, hitting €125.95 ($148.18). The stock had a trading volume of 371,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of €118.04.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

