Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRECF opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.11. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.52.
About Critical Elements Lithium
Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.