Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRECF opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.11. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.52.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

