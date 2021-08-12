BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Raised to Buy at Northcoast Research

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

BRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of BRP opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,808,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BRP Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,068,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,624,000 after acquiring an additional 658,208 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BRP Group by 2,411.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 483,137 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,588,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

